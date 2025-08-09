Telford police want to speak with these people about shoplifing offences, including £1,000 worth of goods from a Sainsbury's supermarket

West Mercia Police have released images of several people who they believe could help with their enquiries into the thefts.

One of the images relates to an incident where items worth £1,000 were stolen from a supermarket.

Do you know this man?

The first image is from Morrisons in Wellington, when on July 18 at around 2.37pm, items were stolen.

Do you know any of these men?

The second image is of a group of men in Sainsbury's on The Forge Retail Park in Telford. Police said around £1,000 worth of items were stolen at around 8.30pm on July 23.

Do you know this person?

The third image is from Morrisons in Wellington, when on July 18 at around 8.15pm, items worth £40 were taken.

Do you know this woman?

The fourth image is of a woman in Morrisons, Wellington, at around 11.46am on July 15, when items were taken.

The images from Boots in Wellington

The fifth image is from Boots in Wellington at around 1.15pm on August 1, when items were stolen.

A spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into five shop thefts in Telford.

"If you have any information that would help identify the people pictured, please email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111."