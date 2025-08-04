Shropshire man arrested after alleged rape at hotel in Liverpool city centre

Shortly before 8am today (August 4) Merseyside Police received a report that a woman had been raped at the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool city centre.

Officers attended the scene, and a 49-year-old man from Shropshire was arrested on suspicion of rape.

Merseyside Police said the man remains in custody where he is being questioned by officers.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested this morning (August 4), following an allegation of rape at a Liverpool hotel.

"Just before 8am it was reported that a woman had been raped inside the Adelphi Hotel. The woman is being supported by specially trained officers.

"Officers attended and a 49-year-old man from Shropshire was arrested on suspicion of rape of a woman. He is still in custody to be questioned by police.

"To report a sexual offence you can call 101 where you will be spoken to by specially trained officers or you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always call 999."