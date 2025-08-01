Warning after scam texts regarding 'winter heating allowances' sent to Shropshire residents

Shropshire Council has warned residents about the scam texts, urging residents to ignore and delete them, and report them to Action Fraud.

A scam text to a resident said: "Department for Work and Pensions official reminder. According to to DWP records: You have not yet submitted your application for winter heating allowance 2025-26.

"To ensure you receive your £300 payment, pleased complete your application before July 23.

A scam text. Picture: Shropshire Council

"Failure to submit an application by the deadline will render you ineligible for the stipend."

The text goes on to ask the receiver to "take action" and complete an application by clicking a link sent within the message.

Residents have been told to ignore instructions and report suspicious texts and messages.

Residents can contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or visit their website.