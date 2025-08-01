Pictured: Seven people sought by police in connection with Telford shop thefts

West Mercia Police said officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into the thefts.

Do you know her?

The first image is from Just for Pets, Holyhead Road, Ketley, when on July 22 at around 4.26pm, items were taken.

Do you know these two men?

The second image is of two men who were in Nisa Local, Little Dawley on July 6 at around 5.20pm, when items were taken.

Do you know him?

The third image is from Morrisons, Springhill, Wellington, on July 10 at around 7.25pm when stock was taken.

At a Wellington store

The fourth image is from the same branch of Morrisons, on July 11 at around 1.50pm, when items were taken at the store.

Do you recognise these men?

The fifth image is of two men who were in Savers, New Street, Wellington, on July 7 at around 2.10pm, when items were taken.

A spokesperson said: "If you have any information that would help identify the people pictured, please email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.ukAlternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111."