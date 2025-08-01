New victim service launched by police commissioner

PCC John Campion said the launch of the Victim Support Gateway follows his commitment to ensure that every victim and witness of crime gets the support they need, when they need it.

The new service, which will be delivered by charity Victim Support, will provide support to victims of all crimes, including specialist services for victims of hate crime, modern slavery and a restorative justice service. Victims will also be referred to other specialist local services, for long term support, depending on their needs.

All support is free and confidential and available regardless of whether the crime has been reported to the police.

Mr Campion said: “I am pleased to be officially launching the Victim Support Gateway, in partnership with Victim Support, today (August 1).

“Supporting victims and witnesses has been an integral part of my commissionership. It saddens and concerns me to see that many victims face challenges within the criminal justice system, resulting in further trauma following the crime. This highlights just how important it is to ensure that the post crime support, whether that includes the criminal justice journey or not, is what a victim or witness would expect.

“This new service will ensure those affected by crime will have someone with them every step of their journey.”

Christopher Hodson, Senior Operations Manager at Victim Support West Mercia added: “We are delighted to be delivering this vital support service to thousands of victims across West Mercia. Our specialist staff tailor support to each individual, helping them to cope, recover and rebuild their life after crime. As an independent charity, victims can access our services regardless of whether they have reported to the police.

“We look forward to working closely with the Police and Crime Commissioner to deliver the best possible support for victims of crime.”

The Victim Support Gateway can be contacted from Monday to Friday via telephone 01905 726 896 or email VictimSupportGateway@victimsupport.org.uk. The service is open 9am-5pm from August to September and from 8am-8pm from October onwards.



Outside of opening hours, victims can get in touch with Victim Support by calling the charity’s free 24/7 Supportline on 08 08 16 89 111 or via LiveChat.