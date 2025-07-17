Shifnal councillors' campaign to prevent further road deaths after tragic deaths of three youths in crash

Jenson Bridges, aged 17, had only passed his driving test the day before his Audi A1 hit a tree on Offoxey Road near Tong on March 14.

Jenson Bridges. Photo: West Mercia Police

Sadly, the teenager, from Brewood, Staffordshire, died along with two passengers: 18-year-old Simon Evans from Perton, Staffordshire; and Jacob Holman, 17, from Tettenhall, Wolverhampton.

Simon Evans

An inquest held earlier this month heard that toxicology reports showed no sign Jenson’s driving had been impaired, but there was evidence to suggest his driving was “excessively quick”.

During the inquest on July 7, at the Coroner's Court for Shropshire, Assistant Coroner Heath Westerman heard how Jenson had been driving his 1.4l Audi A1 hatchback the day after passing his driving test.

Jacob Holman. Photo: West Mercia Police

The court heard how Jenson and his passengers met at the Esso garage in Codsall with eight other friends, who were in a Vauxhall Corsa and VW Golf.

The 12 teenagers, who were friends and acquaintances, met just before 11pm and decided to go for a drive, with Jenson leading in his Audi A1.

The court heard how the three cars travelled towards Shifnal, when the other two cars lost sight of the Audi. A call was made and the Audi waited at a junction for the other two vehicles just as they approached Shifnal.

Friends of the three dead boys had given statements to say that Jenson had turned off the traction control in his car, so he could “wheelspin” away, once the other cars caught up.

While the occupants of the other cars did not see the crash itself, they told investigating officers they thought Jenson was exceeding the national speed limit of 60mph and travelling at around “90-95mph” as he sped off.

Mr Westerman said Offoxey Road was described by forensic officers as in a “state of disrepair” with numerous potholes and bumps.

Reform UK councillors Thomas Clayton (Shifnal North) and Elizabeth Barker (Shifnal Rural) said the deaths affected many people in the community.

Councillor Thomas Clayton, who represents Shifnal North. Picture: Shropshire Council

“Our thoughts are with their families and friends,” they said.

Councillor Elizabeth Barker, who represents Shifnal Rural. Picture: Shropshire Council

“It is always disheartening to hear of young lives being lost due to avoidable mistakes. This is something we are currently fighting against, as too many lives have been lost already."

Areas the councillors are focusing on include:

Working with the local police and community safety teams to crack down on speeding, drink and drug driving, and reckless driving

Supporting the use of mobile speed camereas in areas where they know there’s a problem

Urging locals to take part in community speed watch programmes

Talking to councils about traffic calming options

Promoting awareness of Section 59 and Operation Snap, tools that let the public report dangerous and antisocial driving.

Councillor Clayton said: "We have asked for data on other incidents along Offoxey Road. This tragedy has to mean something. It’s a moment to take a step back, reflect and act.

“We must support young drivers better, we must make our roads safer, and we must do what we can to make sure no other family has to go through this.”

The AA has called for new restrictions on young drivers, which include a six-month ban on carrying passengers under the age of 21 for those under-21s who have just passed their test.

However, Councillors Clayton and Barker don’t agree with that stance.

“That kind of blanket rule punishes everyone for the actions of a few,” they said.

“There are young people under 21 who are the only drivers in their family, or who help out in their community. They take that responsibility seriously."