Three men seen running after shooting victim in Wolverhampton, attempted murder trial told

The trial of five men and a woman from the Birmingham, Walsall, Tipton and Telford area accused of the attempted murder of a man in his 40s in Minerva Lane, off Lower Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton on September 18 last year is taking place at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Michael Soledolu, Richard Beckles, Constantine Campbell, Khyle Gayle, Claire Evans and Cleon Johnson, are all on trial.

On Wednesday, police officer PC Aaron Cashmore from Perry Barr station showed the jury pages of CCTV and moving footage which he had studied after the incident, which took place around 11pm.

Three of the unidentified men were shown on CCTV running after the victim, who needed treatment for gunshot wounds at New Cross Hospital after the shooting.