Two arrests after large knives, drugs and cash seized in Telford

A warrant was carried out at an address on Brandsfarm Way in Randlay this morning (March 26) by officers from Telford's CID.

Police officers searched the property and found a quantity of class A drugs with an estimated street value of £28,000.

Three large knives were also seized alongside £3,000 in cash.

Officers found a quantity of class A drugs with an estimated street value of £28,000. Picture: West Mercia Police.

West Mercia Police said a man, aged 24, and a woman, aged 26, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Both remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Officers found large knives at the address in Telford. Picture: West Mercia Police.

Detective Sergeant Andy Pond, from Telford’s Proactive CID, said: "I am really pleased with the result of today’s drugs warrant. Drugs supply has such a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other localised criminality and the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

"Drug supply will never be tolerated in our community, and we will continue to act on information around drugs supply in Telford.”