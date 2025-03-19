Motion to bring back Shrewsbury town centre police base

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A motion by Councillor Alex Wagner (Liberal Democrat) to begin discussions with West Mercia Police was voted on by Shrewsbury Town Council members at a meeting on Monday evening (March 17).

Until 2020, the town centre had been served by a police station since the Victorian Age. However, the closure of the Riverside brought that to an end, meaning that officers have had to use Monkmoor as their operations base.

“I think it makes complete sense to have that as the primary facility, but when meeting and discussing this with residents and the town centre police team, I think there is some sort of frustration not having any sort of physical premises," said Councillor Wagner.

“Even with blue lights on, when the town centre is congested on narrow streets, it’s hard to get cars through. Similarly, just when officers are taking a break or need to do some paperwork or reporting, having to go back and forth to the other side of town. It makes their job harder.

Councillor Alex Wagner wants Shrewsbury town centre to once again have a police base. Picture: Shropshire Liberal Democrats

“This motion doesn’t commit the town council to anything in particular, just to investigate the viability and costs of the scheme.”

Councillor Alan Mosley (Labour) proposed an amendment that means that, instead of asking the clerk to carry out any investigations, the council should request a senior police representative attends a future meeting to explain the current situation and any proposals that are being developed.

Councillor Wagner accepted the amendment, with members passing the motion.

“It is good to see the town council committed to investigating this prospect alongside West Mercia Police, and to offer their support for the ambition of bringing police back into town,” said the councillor.