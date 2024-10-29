Telford motorist took cocaine and cannabis before driving high-powered Mercedes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bradley Freeman, of Peters Close, Dawley, Telford, was driving a Mercedes C Class at Kimnel Bay, Conwy, North Wales on April 17 this year.

Drug tests were carried out and it was found the 23-year-old had 400 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine - a by-product of cocaine- per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure to the substance, is 50mcg.

It was also discovered that Freeman had 2.9mcg of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis - per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Freeman pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specidifed limit.

He was banned from driving for 25 months and handed a 12-month community order which includes 90 hours of unpaid work.

Freeman was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £114 victim surcharge.