Telford motorist took cocaine and cannabis before driving high-powered Mercedes
A Mercedes driver who took cocaine and cannabis before being caught behind the wheel has been banned from driving for more than two years.
Bradley Freeman, of Peters Close, Dawley, Telford, was driving a Mercedes C Class at Kimnel Bay, Conwy, North Wales on April 17 this year.
Drug tests were carried out and it was found the 23-year-old had 400 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine - a by-product of cocaine- per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure to the substance, is 50mcg.
It was also discovered that Freeman had 2.9mcg of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis - per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg.
Freeman pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specidifed limit.
He was banned from driving for 25 months and handed a 12-month community order which includes 90 hours of unpaid work.
Freeman was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £114 victim surcharge.