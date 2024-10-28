Burglar used bleach to clean victims' ransacked homes then drove BMW into police car in escape attempt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Philip Delaney, 32, admitted a series of charges when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court – sitting at Telford Justice Centre.

Delaney, of Caravan Site, Ruthin Road, Coedpoeth in Wrexham, pleaded guilty to two charges of burglary and one charge of aggravated vehicle taking.

He also admitted using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

John Oates, prosecuting, said that Delaney had been part of a crew which had burgled two Shropshire homes in August – one at Weston Lullingfields and another at Baschurch.

He told how an elderly couple who lived at the Weston Lullingfields property had returned home to find the home had been searched, with drawers open and items strewn around.

A pair of gold earrings were found to be missing, along with a number of old £20 notes.

The court was told that a silver BMW 330d could be seen on CCTV in the area at the time, and that when police checked the house they found that bleach had been used in an attempt to hide traces of the burglars.