Man who stabbed father 'multiple time' in front of young child is locked up

Joel Hislop, 32, was locked up at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court this week, over the attack in Hadley, Telford, in 2019.

Hislop, of no fixed abode, was convicted for assault causing grievous bodily harm and possession of offensive weapon for his role in the serious assault.

The court had been told that on December 11, 2019, the victim had arrived home and was carrying his young child towards his address when he was approached and chased by Hislop.

The attacker then proceeded to stab him multiple times before running away from the scene.

Hislop was arrested in Coventry.

Joel Hislop, 32.

Police said the arrest triggered a "complex investigation" requiring support from officers across the Telford Local Policing Area (LPA).

Detective Inspector Paul Dury of Telford Reactive CID welcomed the sentence and said they would not stop in attempts to bring violent criminals to justice.

He said: "We are pleased to get this lengthy prison sentence for Hislop whose appalling actions in front of a child could have resulted in much more severe consequences for the victim.

"I hope that this result demonstrates that positive action will be taken against perpetrators seeking to cause harm in our communities."