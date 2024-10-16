Police say damaged diggers were shot, as they appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place at Minsterley, and Police Community Support Officer (PSCO) Sarah Edwards said each of the vehicles has had its windscreen broken.

PCSO Edwards said the incident took place over the past weekend and called for anyone with information to contact the police.

Police are appealing for information about the incident

She said: "Sadly at the location of Hafod, Leigh Road, Minsterley, there has been several diggers damaged at the site, each has had its windscreen broken .

"Several small holes were located within the glass, it is believed that they have been shot by an air rifle.

"This occurred over the weekend of October 12 and 13."

Anyone with information is asked to contact101.