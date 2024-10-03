'Sad and lonely' Shrewsbury pervert, 35, vomited when confronted by paedophile hunters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lee Rogers, of Cruckmeole, Hanwood, near Shrewsbury, had a vile sex chat on Whatsapp with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl called Maisie.

However, 'Maisie' was a decoy profile being ran by an online group set up to detect paedophiles.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how the 35-year-old told the 'girl' on April 3, 2022 he wanted to show her something sexual, before sending a video of adults having sex.

The next day, he asked her to "take her knickers off and masturbate".

Shortly afterwards, the information was passed from the group running the 'Maisie' profile to a similar paedophile hunter organisation, which prepared a sting operation.

Rogers was fooled into going to a hotel on April 10 to meet what he thought was an adult woman who was interested in him. Instead, he was greeted by a hunter team who live streamed the confrontation on social media.

As the group read out parts of the sexually explicit chat to Rogers, he vomited.

The police were called and Rogers was arrested. Officers seized a phone and executed a search warrant at his home. They seized 21 devices belonging to him.

The contents of the phone were downloaded and the 'Maisie' chat was discovered, as well as a conversation in which he stated he wanted to "ejaculate on an eight-year-old child". He had also searched online for 'naked young girls'.

Five indecent images of children were also found, including two of category A - depicting the most serious and depraved kind of child sex abuse.

A further search warrant was carried out at Rogers's home just over a year later on April 24 last year.

A Samsung mobile phone was seized containing another five indecent images - two category A, one category B and two category C.

The device contained a conversation in which Rogers was asked if he would like to see "child porn". He replied: "Sure."

The child sex abuse pictures were collected over a period of nearly five-and-a-half years from December 2017 to April 2023.

Rogers pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, one count of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child. He has no previous convictions.

Kevin Jones, mitigating, said Rogers had gone into "exile" after the sting.

"When word got round following his arrest, he found it extremely difficult," Mr Jones said.

"He has seen first hand the social implications of this type of offending and the stigma that follows."

Rogers was described as a "sad and lonely individual" in a pre-sentence report.

Judge John Butterfield KC handed Rogers a 14-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. Rogers must do 60 hours of unpaid work and follow a rehabilitation programme for sex offenders.

He will have to sign onto the sex offender's register for 10 years, and was made subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same time frame.

The judge also ordered Rogers to pay £130 in prosecution costs.

