'Dangerous and violent' inmate given two more years for attacking prison officers

Luke Donner, aged 30, formerly of Nottinghamshire, was almost half way through a ten-year sentence at HMP Berwyn for stabbing a man in Kirkby-in-Ashfield in 2018, when he attacked two prison officers at the Wrexham jail last year.

Mold Crown Court heard on Thursday that the attack on the prison officers on May 27 had “come out of the blue” and left both men requiring hospital treatment.

Following the attack on the two officers, Donner, who was branded a “dangerous and violent man”, attacked another inmate the next day, causing him grievous bodily harm.