Police urge residents to be 'vigilant' after attempted burglary at Telford home

West Mercia Police's Ketley and Oakengates Safer Neighbourhood team reported that the attempted burglary took place at approximately 3.30am on Monday, September 2 at an address on Maurice Lee Avenue in Oakengates.

Officer Kristin Wills' post on the force's Safer Neighbourhood page says the resident had placed a chain across the door that 'prevented the offender' from gaining access.

The post said: "The Ketley and Oakengates Safer Neighbourhood Team would like to advise residents of an attempt burglary which took place at approximately 3.30am on Monday, September 2 at an address on Maurice Lee Avenue.

"Thankfully the resident had placed a chain across the door which prevented the offender gaining access.

"We would like to remind residents to be vigilant and ensure doors and windows are locked at night and keys removed.

"If anyone has any information please call 101 quoting reference 00097_I_02092024."