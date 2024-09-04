Man admits causing death of 'beautiful girl' pillion passenger in A41 crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Jake Barton had a 'momentary lapse of concentration' when riding his KTM RC 390 motorcycle, on the A41 at Prees Higher Heath, near Whitchurch, on October 12, 2023.

Charlotte Morgan, prosecuting, told the court on Tuesday that 23-year-old Barton had "failed to react to a hazard".

Barton, from Oxford Gardens, Stafford, had been riding on the A41 from Whitchurch to Newport in the evening when he crashed into the back of a Toyota Hilux, which had braked.

Tragically it lead to 27-year-old Laura Carrillo being "ejected" from the pillion seat and colliding with an oncoming Volkswagen vehicle. Sadly the Spanish national, who had been living in the UK for six years, died at the scene.

Kim Roberts, mitigating for Barton, said there had been a "tragic set of circumstances" which had lead to the young woman's death. She said that Barton had offered his condolences to the family.

"It was a very sad incident for all involved."

District Judge Ian Barnes told the court he would adjourn the sentencing so that the probation service can provide a report on Barton.