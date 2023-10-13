A41 crash tragedy: Police appeal for witnesses after death of motorbike passenger

The woman died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

The crash happened shortly before 6.47pm on Thursdayon Heath Road in Prees Heath.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We’re appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a collision on the A41 Heath Road in Prees Heath yesterday evening.

"The collision happened shortly before 7pm and involved a KTM RC 390 motorcycle, a Toyota Hilux pick-up and a Volkswagen Golf.

"Sadly, a passenger on the motorcycle, a 27-year-old woman, died at the scene.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage of it."

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene, while police also closed the road.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found a car and a motorbike had been involved in a collision.

“A woman, who was a pillion passenger on the motorbike, was in a critical condition.

"Ambulance crews immediately began administering advanced life support and advanced trauma care but sadly, due to the extent of her injuries, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The motorbike rider, a man, was treated by medics for injuries not believed to be serious before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”