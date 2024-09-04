Drink driver gave cops his innocent brother's name when caught - then jumped out of police car window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Liam Riggs had offered his entirely innocent brother's name after being pulled over in the early hours of July 27.

His true identity was only discovered after he had been charged – and signed documents bearing the false name – when fingerprint results were returned.

Riggs, 31, of Chirbury, Stirchley in Telford, admitted a number of charges when he appeared before the court.

They included perverting the course of justice, escaping from custody, failing to provide a specimen, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance.

Lee Egan, prosecuting, said that officers had seen Riggs driving a Ford Fiesta on Brookside Avenue in Telford at around 1.30am on July 27.