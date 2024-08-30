Shropshire Star
Police drama as Co-op closes 'until further notice' after theft incident

A convenience store closed "until further notice" last night after reports of a theft at the store.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

Police were on the scene at the Co-op in Wharfage Road, Ironbridge last night. No-one was hurt.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a theft at the Co-op in Ironbridge at around 6.10pm yesterday (Thursday 29 August). No one was injured and enquiries continue.”

The incident prompted staff the shut the shop from around 7pm.

A statement was posted on the Team Ironbridge social media pages saying: "Co-op Ironbridge closed until further notice due to police incident. Sorry for inconvenience."

