Police drama as Co-op closes 'until further notice' after theft incident
A convenience store closed "until further notice" last night after reports of a theft at the store.
Police were on the scene at the Co-op in Wharfage Road, Ironbridge last night. No-one was hurt.
A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a theft at the Co-op in Ironbridge at around 6.10pm yesterday (Thursday 29 August). No one was injured and enquiries continue.”
The incident prompted staff the shut the shop from around 7pm.
A statement was posted on the Team Ironbridge social media pages saying: "Co-op Ironbridge closed until further notice due to police incident. Sorry for inconvenience."