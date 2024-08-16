Jail for man who attacked cops and committed serious assault at Shrewsbury pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Kyle Moore, aged 23, attacked the men at The Brooklands Hotel in Mill Road, Meole Brace last Sunday, August 11.

Moore, of no fixed abode, pleaded at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Moore was jailed for 14 weeks. No further orders for prosecution costs or compensation were made.