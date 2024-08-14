Police appeal for information after bag stolen from inside vehicle in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police PCSO for Hadley and Leegomery Jordan Newborough posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page today reporting the incident that took place on Barnes Corner in Leegomery.

The post reports that the theft occurred between 5pm on Wednesday, August 7 and 11am on Thursday, August 8.

It says: "We are appealing for information after an unknown person has entered a vehicle on Barnes Corner, Leegomery and a bag taken from inside.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"There are some simple but effective things you can do to help protect your property - where possible remove all valuable items from your vehicle before leaving it unattended and ensure your vehicle is locked.

"We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around a vehicle.

"If you have information about this or any other suspected crime, please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00165_I_08082024."