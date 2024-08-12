Wellington Market deli targeted by burglars for the third time as police launch inquiries

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Welldeck in Wellington market Foodhall posted on Facebook on Friday, August 9 at 7.50am reporting that they had been broken into.

The deli said money was stolen from the premises and left the owner outraged. The Welldeck added that this is the third time the business has been broken in to.

West Mercia Police have confirmed that the incident has been reported and they are carrying out enquiries.

Wellington Market has recently seen a large increase of break-ins

The Welldeck's Facebook post said: "To the absolute scum who have broken into Wellington Market, Shropshire - a few of us who have had hard earned money stolen - I hope you're pleased with yourselves.

"As if business isn't hard enough right now. Thanks a lot."

Signing the post off with "#earn your own money !!!!"

The incident comes after popular bagel shack, Red Brick saw their till and tip jar emptied in a burglary, and during the early hours of Monday, August 5, a man was caught on CCTV entering AJ's Kitchen through a window that had been prised open and helped himself to a can of coke.

Around £200 was reportedly stolen from Red Brick, along with a racing bike and some DJ equipment, as well as another can of coke.

Then, a women's only gym on Market Street in Wellington called Gymphobics reportedly had around £100 that they had raised for charity stolen overnight last Monday.