Trainee nurse banned from driving after being clocked at 100mph in BMW on A5

Gifty Jackson, aged 31, was caught speeding on one of the county's main carriageways in the Telford area in a BMW 1 Series on November 27 last year.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that a police officer on patrol in an unmarked car saw Jackson's vehicle and suspected she was speeding.

He caught up to her and clocked her at a speed "not less than 100mph".

Jackson, of Stafford Street, St Georges, Telford, pleaded guilty to speeding.