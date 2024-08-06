Do you know this man? – Police seek help after 'card skimming' incidents

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said that a series of incidents have taken place in Wellington.

A spokesman for the force said: "The suspected fraud offences occurred on five separate occasions, from Friday, May 10, 2024, until Wednesday, June 26, 2024, where it is believed a card skimming device was attached to a cash point on Walker Street.

"On one occurrence on Saturday, June 22, shortly after 9.10am, a victim used the cash point on Walker Street before the card skimming device was removed.

Police say this man may be able to help them with their enquiries.

"Shortly after her card was used to fraudulently withdraw money on Market Street.

"If you recognise the man in the pictures please contact PC Adrian Dobrin by email nelutu-adrian.dobrin@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07929 722547.

"Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org."