Oak Farm 'devastated' after thieves steal £360 from till at popular Shropshire show

Oak Farm - a day opportunity farm for adults with learning disabilities - made their usual appearance at the popular show in Bridgnorth on Thursday, selling homemade jams and chutneys, and crafts including upcycled items. However, after an 'enjoyable' day their experience was ruined when £360 was stolen from their stand by thieves using distraction techniques.

A estimated 20,000 people attended one of the regions biggest agricultural events in South Shropshire with showcases in the main ring featuring livestock including sheep, pigs, cattle and horses.

Hundreds of volunteers help to run the event where businesses set up trade stalls, alongside representatives from organisations including West Mercia Police.

Unfortunately, officers were not on hand or close-by to catch the thieves in action as one person is said to have distracted a volunteer at Oak Farm's stall near the main entrance while another person stole the money from their till/cash pot.

Oak Farm Manager, Ceri Burgess - who attended the show with the charity - said: "We are absolutely devastated and shocked by what has happened.