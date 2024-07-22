Police in Shrewsbury trying to find male after 'suspicious circumstances'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) for Castlefields and Bagley, Sarah Williams posted the appeal this morning on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page.

It asks for information regarding the whereabouts of a male matching the description of 'white male, brown hair, around 30-years-old, six feet tall, wearing a salmon pink polo top and jeans'.

Police are appealing for information on the man's whereabouts between 9.50am and 10.30am on Sunday morning.

The appeal comes after some 'suspicious circumstances' in the Sydney Avenue area of The Weir, to Victoria Street in Shrewsbury.

The appeal said: "Following some suspicious circumstances in the area of Sydney Avenue, The Weir through to Victoria Street Shrewsbury, we are appealing for any information regarding the whereabouts of a male.

"If you have any information, please can you quote this crime number 00153_I_21072024 and ring 101 or don't hesitate to contact cb.snt@westmercia.police.uk"