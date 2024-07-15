'Panicked' man used screw-laced baseball bat in bid to find stolen dog - but got wrong person

Thomas Lee, 23, of Woodside, Telford was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after previously admitting one count of criminal damage, and another of possession of an offensive weapon.

Lee, who has never been in trouble with the courts before, had been left panicked after the theft of his dog in August last year.

Laura Rowe, prosecuting, told the court that Lee had gone to Parish Close in Dawley looking for the man he believed was responsible for the theft.

After getting no answer at the house, Lee, who was armed with a baseball bat "with multiple screws protruding from the end", turned around to see a car entering the close.

Believing it to be driven by the man he was looking for Lee was said to have gone running towards the vehicle.

He swung the bat at the rear window, smashing the glass.