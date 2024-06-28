Man arrested over assault on Conservative campaigner in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Conservative officials said that Tory councillor Garry Burchett had been attacked while campaigning in Ford yesterday.

Councillor Burchett had been canvassing as part of efforts to elect Daniel Kawczynski as MP for Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of assault – as well as a suspected assault on an emergency worker.

The update from the force said: "At around 10.20am on Thursday we received a report of an assault in West View in Ford, Shropshire.

"At 12.30pm investigating officers arrested a 59-year-old man from Shropshire on suspicion of assault and assault of an emergency worker."

The man remained in custody on Thursday evening.