Jewellery and designer items burgled in Audlem as Cheshire police launch witness appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cheshire Police were called to reports of a burglary at an address in Whitchurch Road, Audlem, at around 9.05pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 5).

The incident is believed to have occurred at some time between around 6.45pm and 8.30pm that same evening.

Police were called to reports of a burglary in Audlem yesterday (Wednesday, March 5). Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said unknown offenders had gained access to the property and stole a quantity of jewellery, watches, designer items, and cash.

As part of enquiries, officers are now asking anyone who witnessed what happened, saw anything suspicious, or has any relevant footage to get in touch with them.

Detective Sergeant Laura Fox, of Eastern CID, said: “We would like to reassure residents in the area that we are doing all we can to trace those responsible.

“As part of our investigation, we would urge any witnesses to get in touch with us.

“The same goes for anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time the incident is believed to have occurred, or anyone with any relevant CCTV, video doorbell or dashcam footage.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police via cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or call 101, quoting IML-2041185.”