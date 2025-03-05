Two Birmingham men on trial over burglary at home of Premier League striker

Premier League star Alexander Isak told police burglars stole up to £10,000 in cash, his Audi sports car and bespoke jewellery worth £68,000, jurors heard.

The Newcastle United and Sweden forward was not in his house when what the prosecution described as a “professional group of travelling burglars” broke in through a glass door last April, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

The thieves had already stolen jewellery and clothes worth more than £1 million and the CBE medal belonging to Tyneside businesswoman Helen McCardle, and designer goods worth £100,000 from a woman living on Wearside in the previous days.

Three members of the same family, living in Italy, have admitted conspiracy to commit burglary, Newcastle Crown Court has heard.

But a fourth family member, Valentino Nikolov, 32 and of Birmingham, denies the charge.

Dan Cordey, prosecuting, said Isak made a statement to police, saying he left his home in Darras Hall, Northumberland, between 4pm and 10pm on April 4 and he discovered the break-in when he returned and saw his bins had been moved.

The gang broke into his TV room and “inside an untidy search took place”, Mr Cordey said.

Isak told detectives that he kept cash in bags upstairs, made up of notes of varying denominations as well as coins, and the amount taken was between £5,000 and £10,000.

He said bespoke men’s jewellery from Frost of London worth about £68,000 – made up of bracelets, necklaces and rings – was taken, along with his Audi RS6 estate car.

Jurors heard a member of the public later found the car abandoned and called the police.

The gang also took a safe, which had been left by the home’s previous tenant, although it did not contain anything valuable, Mr Cordey said.

Isak told police he had never used the safe as he had never been able to open it.

CCTV images of the break-in were recorded on what Mr Cordey described as a “doggy cam”.

The prosecution said: “This was a professional group of travelling burglars.

“It contained one female and three men – all related.

“Two of those men and one female have admitted their part in pleading guilty.”

Mr Cordey said the fourth man was the defendant Valentino Nikolov.

The gang arrived in the UK via a ferry from Calais to Dover in a Citroen C3 and a Ford motorhome last March.

They headed to London then drove to the North East a few days later, the court has heard.

The gang used the Citroen to travel to break-ins and the motorhome was a base where they slept, the prosecution claimed.

Mrs McCardle told police she and her husband Michael were on holiday in Spain when their four-storey home in Jesmond, Newcastle, was burgled.

The thieves got in through a patio door into her bedroom and raided her walk-in wardrobe, stealing designer items including Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton handbags that she had collected over the years.

She said her CBE, presented to her by the royal family, was priceless.

Two members of the gang were in possession of a Cartier watch belonging to her and her husband’s Rolex when they were arrested, the court heard.

Stephanie Stokoe told police her home in a gated cul-de-sac in Whitburn, Sunderland, was burgled while she was away – and on her return she immediately saw how her possessions had been thrown around.

Nikolov, of Tew Park Road, Birmingham, is representing himself at the trial and requires an Italian interpreter.

Jurors have been told his brother Giacomo Nikolov, 28, his sister Jela Jovanovic, 43, and her son Charlie Jovanovic, 23, who all reside in Italy, have admitted conspiracy to commit burglary.

Safet Ramic, who is the 58-year-old father of Valentino Nikolov’s former partner, and who is from Winson Street, Birmingham, denies handling stolen goods.

The trial continues on Thursday.