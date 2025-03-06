'Several' unwanted knives handed in to police in Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PCSO in Oswestry, Peter Roberts posted on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page saying the hand-ins came after a recent coffee morning talk.

Residents in the border town have handed in several unwanted knives so they can be disposed of safely.

The post said: "Following a recent coffee morning talk, several residents handed in knives they no longer wanted, unsure of how or where to dispose of them safely. Wanting to ensure these items didn’t end up in the wrong hands, they reached out to us for help. We’ve now collected and safely disposed of these knives in our designated knife bin.

"Thank you to everyone who took part in this important step to keep our community safe."