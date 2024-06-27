Police investigating reports of 'attack' on Tory campaigner in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident is understood to have taken place in Ford at around 10am, with reports that a man canvassing for Shrewsbury election candidate Daniel Kawczynski was attacked.

A spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said they are making enquiries about the incident.

She said: "We were called to West View in Ford at 10.20am this morning following a report of an assault. Enquiries are ongoing."

Mr Kawczynski said he was aware of the incident and was supporting his party colleague as the police investigation continues.

He said another female canvasser was also verbally abused in the incident.