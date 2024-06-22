'It's Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve' violent rant man sentenced in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A judge was told that drunken Craig McMullen used the phrase "it is Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve" and told police he would kill the man during the incident on August 6, 2023.

Dean Easthope, prosecuting at Shrewsbury Crown Court, said children had been present at the address which had been the focus of a long-running dispute.

"He used the phrase it's Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve, and made repeated threats while in custody saying to officers that "I will go round and kill him" and "I'm going round to kick his ******* head in."

The row had kicked off over 'music and swearing' next door when McMullen, of Leighton Park, Shrewsbury, reacted out of proportion to being called 'gay'.

Mr Easthope said there had been some 14 reported incidents between the neighbours.

McMullen, aged 42, had pleaded guilty to counts of making threats to kill and using homophobic abuse.

'No issues' since the incident

Debra White, mitigating, on Friday , said there had been 'no issues' since the incident.

"There had been reports from both sides but he accepts that his actions were wholly disproportionate and he was inebriated at the time.

"When he is in drink he behaves in a way that does not follow what is said about him in character references," she said.

She said McMullen is remorseful and realises the impact he had on others.

But she said: "He can behave and lead a life when he does not bother the courts."

She added that he is the father of a 15 month old son and if he was sent to prison "his partner would not be able to cope."

"He has to be punished of course he does but there will be an impact on his partner and son if he is jailed," she added arguing for the imposition of a suspended prison sentence.

"He did not intend to do more than use the words he did."

'Children were terrified'

Judge Laura Hobson told McMullen it was "not my job to say who started it but you escalated it far beyond.

"You lost control during the incident and children were terrified," she said.

"Whether you knew they were there or not they heard and that makes this particularly serious.

"You were overcome with anger and it was not just in the heat of the moment. You were telling the police that they would have a murder on their hands."

She added that the fact that homophobic comments were made must be taken into account, along with him being under the influence of alcohol. She accepted his mitigation that he had caring responsibilities.

The judge said the only sentence she could consider was a custodial one.

He was handed a total prison sentence of 18 months, including a two month concurrent sentence for the public order offence. The sentence was suspended for 18 months.

McMullen was also ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work, and put under a restraining order not to go to road where the offence took place for five years.

The judge warned McMullen that he risked going to prison if he offended in the next 18 months.

"It is up to you what happens next," she said.