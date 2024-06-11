Watch: Tragic last steps of Shawn Seesahai - stabbed to death by UK’s youngest killers since James Bulger murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

CCTV footage shows a teenager walking to a park in Wolverhampton moments before being murdered by two boys aged just 12.

The two youths, who cannot be named due to their age, are believed to be the youngest convicted of murder since Jon Venables and Robert Thompson were found guilty of killing two-year-old James Bulger in 1993.

Shawn Seesahai, 19, was brutally attacked with a machete on grassland near to a primary school on November 13 2023. The teenager, who was living in Birmingham, had travelled into Wolverhampton on the tram with friends.

Watch on Shots! The Knife Crime Crisis - a special documentary - streaming now