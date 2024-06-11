Two men arrested after reports of cash theft by 'Nottingham Knockers' in Shrewsbury and Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police received reports on Saturday, June 8 that residents in Shrewsbury and Telford had been burgled after they had been visited by two men selling household items door-to-door.

The criminals targeted elderly residents as sellers distracted them while items such as money and bank cards were stolen.

Police have now confirmed that two men, aged 37 and 39, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary, and remain in custody.

Detective Sergeant Rob Davies said: "We are pleased to make two arrests after elderly people were targeted over the weekend. I hope this will offer reassurance to residents and sends a strong message to anyone considering undertaking such a crime.

"Although two people have been arrested, we acknowledge that not all burglaries may not have been reported to us and therefore would urge people to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact DC Tom Clough by calling 01905 973705 or by emailing thomas.clough@westmercia.police.uk.