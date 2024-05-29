Telford stalker assaulted victim twice in one day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Gary Biggs, aged 39, attacked the woman on March 29 this year.

He then carried out a stalking campaign over more than five weeks between April 10 and May 18 in which he would turn up at her home unannounced, causing her distress.

Biggs, of Beaconsfield, Brookside, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to stalking involving serious alarm/distress, common assault and assault by beating.

He is next due to appear for sentence at Telford Magistrates Court on June 26.

Magistrates granted Biggs bail on the condition he does not contact the victim directly or indirectly.

A pre-sentence report will be prepared.