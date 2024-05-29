Suspected cannabis producer appears in court after drugs bust reveals 99 plants in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Altin Nela, aged 34, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court accused of one count of producing a controlled drug of Class B.

The charge is in relation to a drugs raid in Holyhead Road, Ketley on Thursday, May 23.

Nela, of Gravelly Drive, Newport, Shropshire, entered no plea to the charge.

He will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on June 24.

Nela was remanded in custody.