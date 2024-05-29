Motorist to be tried next year after denying causing serious injury to motorcyclist in Telford crash
A motorist has denied causing serious injury by careless driving after a collision with a motorcyclist.
Daniel Evans, who was driving a Vauxhall Astra, is accused of injuring a man in the crash on Shifnal Road, Priorslee, Telford on January 19 last year.
The 34-year-old, of Bromley Way, St Georges, Telford, pleaded not guilty to the charge and will face trial on June 16 next year.
Judge Anthony Lowe granted Evans unconditional bail.