'Young persons' reported to police for throwing stones from old rail bridge in Telford

It's not the first time that people have been seen throwing ballast stones from the disused railway bridge at the junction of Doseley Road South and St Luke's Road, in Doseley, Telford.

Last year officers collared a group of young males and in that case, they say a "positive outcome was reached".

PC Sam Bertie, of Dawley and Malinslee Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "The team have been made aware of young persons throwing the ballast stones from the disused railway bridge at the junction of Doseley Road South and St Luke's Road, Doseley.

PC Bertie said it is an issue that they will be targeting and are increasing patrols in the area.

"We will be working with Dawley Hamlets Parish Council to address this issue and attempt to resolve the matter," said PC Bertie.

Officers have asked for any information regarding this issue to be emailed to the team on dm.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

To report a new incident, you should call 101 or visit the website, or if it is an emergency dial 999.