Death threats, slashed tyres and revenge porn threat - but gun-toting stalker 'didn't mean any harm'

Alexanda Bailey, aged 47, carried out a nine-month campaign of abuse against the victim in Telford, but told Shrewsbury Crown Court judge Laura Hobson it "wasn't his intention to harm anyone".

However, the judge rubbished his claim and handed him a 28-month prison sentence.

The court heard that Bailey began his harassment campaign on July 1 last year when he made repeated phone calls and threats to kill.

A couple of weeks later he phoned the victim up and called her a "fat, dirty c***" and a "dirty s***". He then sent a photograph of himself holding a gun, telling her she would be "all over the f***ing papers" if she went to the police.

"You think I'm f***ing joking," he added.

Between January 17 and 18 this year, he bombarded the victim with 24 messages and 36 phone calls, threatening to disclose sexual videos and photographs.

"She said the messages made her feel down and depressed," said Alexa Carrier, prosecuting.