"The Jones-Davies brothers brought misery to the community" - drug suppliers sentenced at court

Kristian Jones Davies (pictured), 33, and his younger brother Jared Jones-Davies, 25, both of Pump Piece in Leominster, were handed the sentences at Worcester Crown Court on Friday .

The brothers were arrested on Monday July 3 when officers witnessed a suspected drug deal taking place in the Pump Piece area of the town.

Kristian Jones Davies was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. Officers then gained entry to his home and found Jared Jones-Davies inside who was arrested for the same offence.

Kristian was given three years and nine months for the supply of Class A drugs, also given nine months for drink driving and three months for driving whilst disqualified. In total he received four years and six months.

Jared was given two years, suspended for two years, for being concerned in the supply of Class A.

Detective Constable Andrew Mowen said: “The Jones-Davies brothers have brought misery to the community they have been dealing drugs within. Drug dealers take advantage of vulnerable people and ruin lives, and we are determined to protect our communities.

“This case is part of our continued hard work to keep drugs off our streets and ask anyone with information about such criminal activity to report it to us so we can investigate.”

