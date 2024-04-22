'Known drug dealer' arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On Saturday, police in Bridgnorth twice stopped a man they say is known locally for drug dealing.

On the first stop, the search came up negative but when stopped later that day he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "On Saturday, April 20th a stop search was conducted on a male who is known for drug dealing on Chapel Lane in Bridgnorth.

"The search was negative, however, a number of hours later the same male was arrested for driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

"The male has been released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing."