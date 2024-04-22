A judge was told that Callum Preece, now 25, had plunged into drug use after the death of his beloved father when he was just 11 years old.

Preece, of Wrekin Road, Bridgnorth, had been heading for a trial last month on three counts of supplying class B cannabis, and class A cocaine and MDMA between October 2019 and June 2020.

But Shrewsbury Crown Court was told on Friday that he had pleaded guilty before the trial and the basis of plea was accepted by the defence and prosecution.

Jas Dhaliwal, prosecuting, said Preece was a drug user who "bought in bulk" and "sold the surplus" to others so that he could make money "sufficient to feed his habit".

Police raided an address in Bridgnorth on February 20, 2020 and while they did not find drugs they found phone messages relating to class A and B drug supply. The messages were "consistent for using drugs", Mr Dhaliwal said.

In June 2020 they found £280 in cash and drugs scales in a caravan on the front drive of his address in Wrekin Road, Bridgnorth. The "main drug" he had was cannabis.

Preece had previous convictions including for drug driving and criminal damage, the court was told.

Preece also admitted a bail offence for not turning up at court for hearings as he awaited trial.

Debra White, mitigating, said: "He wasn't on the run, or even on his toes."

She said that he had been represented by Terry Jones Solicitors, which was closed down, and the papers had been sent to another legal firm, Clarke's.