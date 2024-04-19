Drink driver who took partner's car on 100mph chase ended by police stinger device avoids prison

Guy Dunn, aged 29, was eventually dramatically stopped by a police stinger device which punctured three of the red Ford Focus's tyres in Oswestry at 4am on December 30, 2023.

He's been banned from driving for two years for his half hour of "complete madness".

Dunn, of Barn Crescent, Four Crosses, near Shrewsbury, was found to have 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly twice the legal limit of 35mcg per 100ml.

As well as admitting drink driving Dunn also pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving. He had taken the Focus without his partner's consent. He was also carrying a passenger and an XL Bully dog.

Jas Dhaliwal, prosecuting, told a sentencing hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday that Dunn had been followed as he drove towards the Whittington roundabout and had made off, increasing his speed towards Mile End.

The court was told that Dunn has a previous conviction for drink driving.

At the end of December last year he was recorded at speeds of 60mph and 80mph in 30mph zones, 90mph in a 60mph zone, and 100mph as police followed him to Ellesmere, Oswestry, Mile End, Chirk and Trefonen.

He also passed road closed signs twice, went twice round a roundabout and went across solid white lines.

Mr Dhaliwal said that near Trefonen Dunn had "weaved across the road to prevent police from boxing him in".

A police "stinger" in Upper Brook Street, Oswestry, on the road from Trefonen, burst three of the car's tyres. Dunn braked heavily and the car continued until it stopped in Queen's Road in the town.

Dunn ran off from the scene but was quickly detained by police and found to be over the drink drive limit.