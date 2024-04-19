Telford motorist caught driving with cocaine in his system is handed fine and road ban

Emil Raychev, aged 36, was caught driving a Toyota Corolla on the A5223 at Wellington on September 16 last year.

A drugs test found he had 200 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine - a by-product of cocaine - per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure, is 5omcg.

Raychev, of Farm Lodge Grove, Malinslee, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle with a controlled drug above the specified limit.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 12 months and fined him £266. He was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £106 victim surcharge by May 16 this year.