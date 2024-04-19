Speakers stolen from B&M by Telford thief 'were to be birthday present for his four-year-old'
A thief stole speakers from B&M Bargains "to give to his four-year-old son for his birthday".
Anthony Candlin, aged 30, lifted the speakers from the store in the Northern Quarter at the Telford Centre shopping mall on February 27 this year.
Telford Magistrates Court heard that Candlin picked up the £44 speakers and hid them in his coat. He took a bar of chocolate to the till and paid for it, but slipped out without paying for the speakers.