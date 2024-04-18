Drug dealer's prison sentence reduced because disease limits his life

Kenneth Dinse, aged 35, of Randolph Street, Buckhaven, in Fife, Scotland, had been busted after he turned up to get a valuation for a vehicle at We Buy Any Car at Telford's Forge Retail Park.

He had been carrying a rucksack but staff at the business noticed that he was "nervous and jumpy" on May 25, 2022. Police were alerted, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Wednesday .

Two wraps of cocaine, one of 3.49g and the other 3.55g, valued at £480 were found in the bag, along with £2,020 in cash, a dealers' list and phones with messages that were found on them.

John Oates, prosecuting, said that the evidence pointed to Dinse dealing with cocaine, and "kilogram" quantities of cannabis.

Dinse had pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Jane Sarginson, mitigating, told the sentencing hearing that Dinse's role had been "significant" but he was not involving anybody else in his enterprise.

"It was just him acting on his own," she said.