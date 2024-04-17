Jailed: Dog owner choked puppy to death with chain after 'novelty wore off'

Aled Roberts admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a black collie called Twm, at Pwllheli, by inflicting blunt force trauma and violence including strangulation.

He also pleaded guilty to cruelty between November 2022 and April last year before being banned him for life from owning any animal.

Prosecuting counsel Gareth Bellis told Caernarfon Crown Court that Roberts was described by a friend as having a history of failing to care properly for animals. He would leave them in cages and forget about them at his dirty and grubby flat.

The 32-year-old had also allegedly smacked his cats.

Roberts, of High Street, Tywyn, had previously attempted to choke a cat with a headphone lead and screamed at a budgie and refused to feed it, the court heard.