Drunk man squared up to police in Shrewsbury Quarry and told them 'you're not real officers'
A drunk man who squared up to police officers in a popular Shrewsbury park has been fined.
The drunken behaviour of Jamie Timbrell in the Quarry on February 29 this year prompted a member of the public to call the police.
Telford Magistrates Court was told that officers were called to the scene at around 10.30pm. Timbrell, aged 33, was "obstructive" to police, told them they "weren't real police officers" and "squared up" to them. He was arrested.